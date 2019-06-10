The Marsa horse racing track is being totally transformed as preparations are galloping on to build a 40-metre catwalk and set up the area to entertain the many guests at The Pink Fashion Show on Saturday evening.

The Times of Malta event, being held at the Malta Polo Club, will be fusing style with sport. Guests will get to experience the thrilling final match of the Cawnpore Cup before enjoying the catwalk show and an after-party.

Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Haystacks are rolling into the venue for an elegant equestrian theme, while bars and a healthy food station are being set up and a sea of generous goodie bags are lining the benches.

Thirty models are busy getting their make-up done by Guerlain at Franks and hair, inspired by a horse’s mane, by dsalon.

They will be wearing Calzedonia, Cortefiel, Gerry Weber, Mexx, Noos, O’hea Opticians, Pedro del Hierro, Samsonite, US Polo Assn by OK Fashion, Vascas and women’secret, with shoes by gaudashoes.com

The event is being supported by Casapinta and Ovation Events and Logistics, and is sponsored by Campari, Coccinelle, Eeetwell, Gasan Zammit Motors Ltd, Go, Häagen-Dazs, Kinnie, L’Allée by Pippa Toledo, Lancaster, La Prairie, Mazda, Nestlé Yes, Nescafé Dolce Gusto, Qronfla, Sicilia Outlet Village and Trussardi.