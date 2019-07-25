The Sudanese people initially took to the streets over the price of bread, but their protest rapidly morphed into calls for wholesale regime change. Eventially, Sudan's strongman of 30 years Omar Al-Bashir stepped down, leaving a military council in his place. But that wasn't enough for protesters, who vowed not to stop until they had civilian rule. And then came the bloodshed. 

 

