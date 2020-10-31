Diogo Jota came off the bench to score the winner five minutes from time as Liverpool came from behind to beat West Ham 2-1 and move three points clear at the top of the Premier League on Saturday.

Pablo Fornals took advantage of a depleted Liverpool defence to put the visitors in front early on, but just as against Sheffield United last weekend, Jurgen Klopp’s men fought back thanks to Jota’s flying start to his Liverpool career.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta