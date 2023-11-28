A bizarre traffic collision caused a brief interruption on the Mrieħel bypass on Tuesday afternoon after a table went through the windscreen of a car.

Footage and images of the incident show what appears to be a metal frame table sticking upright from the windscreen of a stationary BMW.

Video: Talk.Mt

According to Talk.Mt, who published the images, a woman was driving the car down the Mrieħel bypass towards Attard when the table, which was being transported by a vehicle ahead of her, flew off and crashed into her.

She was treated for shock by a medical team on site.

A police spokesperson confirmed that the incident occurred at around 12.15 pm and that nobody was injured.

The case was handled by LESA officials and assisted by Transport Malta officers, who stepped in to direct traffic