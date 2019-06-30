A record €17,000 were offered on Sunday by a team of men to carry the statue of Sta Marija in the evening procession in Mġarr.

€14,000 were offered for the 'privilege' last year and the year before, which was a record for the time.

The 'battle' this year was between two teams, who made bids in auction-like fashion after the Angelus on the church parvis.

The winning group was headed by Wistin Vella.

In comments to Times of Malta, Mr Vella said he was happy that his team had once again secured the winning bid. Describing how the tradition had been passed on from one generation to the other, Mr Vella said he looked forward to continue being part of the event in the future.

Twelve people will be involved in the carrying of the statue, he said.

A portion of the funds will go to charity and the rest for maintenance of the church and the organisation of the feast.

The tradition dates back to 1923, when feast participants were asked to contribute to cover a deficit in the previous year's feast.

People who do not form part of the winning group will still be allowed to help carry the statue in part of the procession.

The feast activities started with another collection last week. A motorcycle ride between Mġarr and Dingli on the feast proper of Sta Marija - on Thursday - raised €1,502 which will be donated to Dar Bjorn.

Both Mġarr and Dingli celebrate the feast of Sta Marija on the first Sunday after August 15.