Boredom can be the mother of invention.

It was so with Alex Degabriele, who, like a lot of teenagers, has a lot of time on his hands right now – so he decided to turn his living room into the backdrop for an amazing domino chain challenge.

The 15-year-old spent two days carefully aligning dominoes and blocks across his living room.

The ingenious plan he crafted started by hovering a ping pong ball over a hairdryer.

Alex, a tennis player, then hits the hovering ball with a golf club, sending it straight into a serrated plastic bottle from where it starts rolling and triggers the domino effect – knocking down a series of dominos and blocks across the dining room.

The whole sequence is captured on video.

So, how did this all start?

School, extracurricular activities and even tennis training sessions – Alex plays at European level – have been cancelled.

“Normally, when I have time, I love coming up with this sort of thing,” he said.

“Now that I have more time on my hands, I decided to do something bigger – across the whole living room.”

He used several objects around the house as dominoes and perfecting the sequence took a solid two days of trial and error.

His parents and elder sister were happy too when he finally got the ball into that last bucket – partly because he could finally clear up the sitting room.