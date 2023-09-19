Two weeks ago, Times of Malta exposed a massive benefit fraud racket running into millions of euro.

The scandal centres around a doctor-turned-MP who resigned in late 2021 when police first started probing the racket.

But there's more to it than that: from forged signatures and documents, to doctors who say they were duped and a prime minister who insists it's all under control and always has been.

There's also a lot that we still don't know about the scandal.

In this video, Mark Laurence Zammit explains the racket from start to finish - and asks for your help to bring the truth to light.

Do you have information that can help shed light on crime or injustice? Contact us at newsroom@timesofmalta.com or send us information confidentially using methods described in this link.