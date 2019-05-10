Ben Portsmouth, acclaimed to be the world’s top Elvis impersonator, accompanied by his 10-piece ‘Taking Care of Elvis’ band, will perform two concerts at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta, on July 6 and 7 as part of his ‘The King is Back’ world tour.

Ben looks like Elvis, sings like Elvis and has an onstage charisma that has audiences believing at times they are watching the King himself. Fans from all over the world declare him to be the closest there has ever been to Elvis Presley.

A multi-talented musician, singer and songwriter, Ben started his journey as an Elvis tribute artist in 2005 when he formed his band. Audiences quickly realised he was someone with a special talent which has seen him rapidly rise through the ranks of Elvis tribute artists.

In August 2012, Ben made history when, in a contest in Memphis, he was crowned the ‘Worldwide Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist’, becoming the first non-American artist to win this prestigious title.

Audiences at the concert are in for a treat and an unforgettable trip down memory lane. Even Elvis’s most diehard of fans will have a hard time believing that what they’re watching is not Elvis himself, and realise why Ben is regarded the best in the business.

Elvis impersonator Ben Ports-mouth, accompanied by his band, will perform two The King is Back concerts at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta, on July 6 and 7. For tickets, visit www.showshappening.com or call 2180 1403 from Monday to Friday between 8am and 4.30pm. Tickets may also be delivered to an address of patrons’ choice in Malta at an extra €6 charge. To watch videos and listen to Ben Portsmouth performing, visit https://www.takingcareofelvis.co.uk.