The great Russian cellist Rostropovich described his student Mischa Maisky as “one of the most outstanding talents of the younger generation of cellists. His playing combines poetry and exquisite delicacy with great temperament and brilliant technique.” Accompanied by the Geneva Chamber Orchestra this outstanding musician performs works by Tchaikovsky, Bruch, Fauré and Saint-Saëns.

Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee. Support Us