Family and friends of a cyclist killed ten years ago have joined in a charity ride to raise awareness about the need for safer roads.
Clifford Micallef was knocked down by a drunk-driver who fled the scene in 2009. His widow Shirley and their sons joined the memorial ride organised by Bicycle Advocacy Group.
In this video his family explain why cyclists need to be given more priority on the roads.
