Family and friends of a cyclist killed ten years ago have joined in a charity ride to raise awareness about the need for safer roads.

Clifford Micallef was knocked down by a drunk-driver who fled the scene in 2009. His widow Shirley and their sons joined the memorial ride organised by Bicycle Advocacy Group.

In this video his family explain why cyclists need to be given more priority on the roads. 

The family and friends of Clifford Micallef are calling for safer roads for cyclists. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

 

Comments

Comments not loading?

We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Comments powered by Disqus