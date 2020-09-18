Heritage Malta is inviting people to witness the autumn equinox on September 23 by joining a free livestream at 7am.

The event will be broadcast from Mnajdra on the agency's Facebook page.

The sunrise of the first days of each season are known to manifest a curious relationship between the Mnajdra Temples in Qrendi and the celestial bodies, it said in a statement.

Although it is not clear whether these orientations were intentional, they are so systematic that this is very probable, it added.

In prehistoric agricultural societies, observation of the motion of the stars, the moon and sun were closely related to the changing seasons and times of planting and harvesting crops.