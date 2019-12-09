The police are holding three men in connection with an arson that took place on Sunday afternoon in Żabbar.

A police spokesman said the incident happened at around 2.45pm in Triq id-Dejqa when an argument broke out between a number of people. Sources said the argument was over parking.

The police are questioning three men, two aged 17 and 18 from Santa Lucija and a 54-year-old from Marsascala.

A Kia Piccanto was set on fire on Sunday afternoon

They are being investigated for setting a Kia Piccanto on fire. A 48-year-old woman from Senglea was slightly injured during the argument.

Duty magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras was informed about the case. She appointed a number of court experts to assist her with the inquiry.