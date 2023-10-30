A video uploaded on social media on Monday shows the moment an Israeli tank appears to fire on a car on a key road in Gaza.

The car is seen driving on Salah-al-Din Road, south of Gaza City with the driver clearly making a U-turn as it approached a barrier. The Gaza Health Ministry says three people were killed in the attack.

The road is one of two routes that Palestinians in the northern part of the Gaza Strip had been told by Israel to use to evacuate south for their safety.

A BBC correspondent in Gaza says the road is now open and no longer blocked.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says more than 8,000 people have been killed since Israel's bombing began in retaliation to an attack inside Israel on October 7, which killed 1,400 people.

Israel has said it is expanding its ground operations in Gaza to try to destroy Hamas.