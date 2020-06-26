Neil Agius punched his arm in the air as he arrived in St Julian's to roars of cheering supporters, ending his epic swim between Malta and Sicily.

Despite 28 hours and six minutes in the water, and covered in jellyfish stings, the 34-year-old walked around greeting fans and even scooping up his pet dog, Goose, for a kiss.

He said that despite going through a lot of emotions - including crying because of how cold the sea was at night - he never considered stopping.

Neil Agius hopes his Malta-Sicily swim has inspired others. Video: Matthew Mirabelli

The environmental activist said he hoped his swim would inspire others to be active, aware of the environment, and even to be kinder to others.

"Every little bit helps," he said.