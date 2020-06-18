Gennaro Gattuso hailed the ‘God of football’ after he lifted his first coaching trophy as Napoli beat Juventus 4-2 on penalties to win the Italian Cup for the sixth time on Wednesday.

The final had ended 0-0 in an empty Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Juventus vs Napoli 2-4 | Penalty Shootout | Coppa Italia Finals 17/06/2020

Paulo Dybala and Danilo both missed their spot-kicks for record 13-times Italian Cup champions Juventus with Arkadiusz Milik slotting in the winner for Napoli past veteran keeper Gianluigi Buffon.

It is the first trophy for the southerners since 2014, and also a maiden coaching trophy for Gattuso, who took over from Carlo Ancelotti in December.

For former Italy World Cup winner Gattuso his first coaching success comes after the death of his 37-year-old sister Francesca from a rare illness.

“In life you cannot accept some things, but football has given me a lot and a great passion,” said the 42-year-old former AC Milan great.

“I feel I have a great responsibility. I know I cannot give up and I have never done in my career.

“I saw a team tonight that wanted to win, we deserved it.

“There’s a God of football, who makes you reap all that you’ve sown.

“I am proud of what my lads have done. Now we must continue with this spirit also in the championship, to recover the disadvantage.”

Napoli have been reborn under Gattuso and are now sixth in the league table as they target the Champions League places when Serie A returns this weekend after a three-month absence due to the coronavirus.

But the defeat was a worrying sign for Maurizio Sarri’s Juventus, who also lost the Italian SuperCup final last December to Lazio.

The 61-year-old former Napoli coach had also been chasing his first coaching trophy in Italy, and second in his career after leading Chelsea to the Europa League last season.

“There is disappointment for the lads, for the club, for the fans,” said Sarri.

“At this moment we lack brilliance to make the game dangerous, and without that brilliance, it becomes more difficult.”