Supporters of Robert Abela's Labour party are in raptures as they celebrate a third landslide victory with hundreds gathering at the party headquarters at Ħamrun.

Amid the celebrations, supporters spoke to Times of Malta's Mark Lawrence Zammit, declaring "We love our king!" and chanting "Bobby, Bobby!" in praise of their party leader.

Labour supporters speak to Mark Lawrence Zammit after a landslide win. Video: Jonathan Borg/Karl Andrew Micallef

Referring to the Nationalist Party, which has been resoundly defeated in 2013, 2017 and now in 2022, one supporter predicted: "They will never beat us" as another said it would have been "good to have had some competition".

However one supporter admitted to fearing "it was all over for Labour" after the election recorded a record low turnout.

Another simply said: "Five more years under our thumb."