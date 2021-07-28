A man who was caught on camera breaking a car windscreen to steal items from inside it in broad daylight was arrested within minutes by police officers on Wednesday.

Photos and video taken of the incident on Victoria Street, Qormi showed a man first smashing an SUV's windscreen before he reached into the smashed vehicle and pulled a white bag from its passenger seat.

The footage was shared with Times of Malta.

A police spokesperson said that officers were called to the site at 10:30am after the vehicle owner reported that his car had been broken into.

Rapid Intervention Officers caught up with the thief as he was fleeing the scene and arrested him.

The man, whose age and nationality is not yet known, was sent to hospital due to injuries he sustained while trying to break the windscreen.

Investigations are ongoing and police are checking whether any items are missing.