Police are looking for an unidentified man who robbed a Sliema green grocer in broad daylight on Tuesday.

CCTV footage of the thief uploaded onto a Sliema residents’ Facebook community page shows the man emptying the cash register at Gerald Fruit and Vegetables on Sliema’s Triq il- Creche.

At one point in the short clip, a second person is seen trying to stop the man. But he backs away when the thief makes a threatening gesture with what appears to be a small can of pepper spray.

Police on Wednesday morning confirmed that they had received a report on the theft which happened shortly before 3pm and were trying to establish the identity of the man.

Commenting on the video, Sliema residents who frequent the green grocer said they did not feel safe in their own community, knowing people willing to rob a store keeper were roaming the streets.

Attempts to contact the shop for comment were unsuccessful.