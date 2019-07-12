A man who admitted stealing 21 watches from Sterling Jewellers, Valletta, in 2010 and burgling an apartment in San Gwann in 2017, has been imprisoned for three years.

Aleko Phandeevi, a 35-year-old from Georgia, pleaded guilty to having stolen the watches from the jeweller in Republic Street, Valletta in the afternoon of February 12, 2010.

Just over seven years later, in September 2017, he burgled an apartment in Caruana Dingli Street, San Gwann, making off with jewellery and cash having a total value of some €2,329.

He also admitted breaching conditions of previous court sentences.

Magistrate Doreen Clarke, after considering the admission and the criminal record of the accused, condemned him to three years imprisonment and ordered him to pay court fees of €2,971.