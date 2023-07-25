CCTV footage has emerged of burglars donning balaclavas, baseball hats and hoodies breaking into two mobile phone retail outlets and fleeing the scene with the loot.

The police confirmed they are investigating two burglaries targeting the outlets in San Ġwann and Qormi.

The footage shows the burglars forcing open the metal shutters and then ransacking the shelves, taking all they could get their hands on in a matter of minutes.

Video editing: Emma Bonnici

In both cases, three thieves, who seem to be males, entered the shops to clear the shelves using the torch on their mobile phones to illuminate the place.

The first robbery took place early in the morning of July 11 when the thieves targeted the Tablets and More outlet in Triq il-Ħammieri, Qormi. They first forced open the shutter, shattered the glass door and then proceeded to ransack the shop. The police were informed about the robbery at 12.45am.

Three days later, on July 14 at 1.30am, three robbers and a fourth person were filmed lifting the heavy metal shutter, forcefully entering the outlet Telecom in the busy Vjal ir-Riħan in San Ġwann.

The indoor footage shows them smashing glass showcases and filling plastic bags with mobile devices, worth thousands of euros.

In both cases, the thieves made off with an undisclosed number of mobile phones and mobile accessories such as cordless earphones and chargers.