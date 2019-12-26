Andre Schembri found the net for Chennaiyin FC for the second straight time as his team faced Indian Super League leaders Goa in their ninth game of the season.

Chennaiyin fell to a 4-3 defeat as their four-game positive streak came to an end after a hard-fought battle against Goa.

Schembri scored Chennaiyin's first goal in the second half, cancelling out a three-goal deficit after Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes and Hugo Boumos had given their side a flying start.

Rafael Crivellaro followed's Schembri goal as Chennaiyin pulled themselves one goal distant from Goa but the latter wrapped up their win with the fourth, thanks to Ferran Corominas.

Crivellaro found Chennaiyin's third in stoppage time but Goa were already home and dry.

Chennaiyin face Odisha away in their next league commitment, on January 6.