One woman on her way to work in Valletta described the top Budget 2024 wish of a population struggling with rising prices — "for daily life to get cheaper".

Most of those who stopped to speak to Times of Malta on Monday morning wanted help to deal with the cost of living, suggesting measures like increasing the minimum wage, stipends and pensions.

With less than a week to go until Finance Minister Clyde Caruana sets out the government's financial plan, others asked for him to step in to try to control inflation.

People in Valletta tell Mark Laurence Zammit what they want to hear in Budget 2024. Video: Karl Andrew Micallef.

"The cost of living is rising every day, it's too much," one woman said.

"Some businesses are just raising prices left, right and centre. We need control," said another.

Migration and population growth were also on the minds of many respondents.

"Overpopulation is what is affecting us the most," one man said. "All our problems are in some way connected to overpopulation. Take hospital and traffic... and we won't solve the problem by building flyovers all over Malta."

The vox pop was first aired on Tuesday, at a Times of Malta pre-budget event during which minister Caruana fielded questions about Malta's financial future.

Some people were not convinced Caruana could solve their problems by raising wages or pensions.

"He gives you €10 or €15 extra and the prices of everything go up, so in fact you gained nothing," one man said.

"It's a chain. The more money the government gives you, the higher businesses will raise their prices."

Young people said they would like a higher stipend but seemed to be more concerned about public transport. They appreciate that it is free, but they would also like it to be on time.

"It's a joke," one young woman said while waiting at the bus stop. "Buses never come on time."