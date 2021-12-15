You might want to ask what the "stunning" dame Za Za La Bouche is doing on your laptops and mobile phones.

We don't really have a clear answer for that, but we thought it would add some Christmas cheer and much-needed satire in a country where satire often takes new meaning.

Trust the expert advice of the fabulous Za Za La Bouche.

The pandemic has grounded Malta's pantomimes for the second year running, but renowned dame Alan Montanaro will transport his traditional hysterical Christmas stage jokes to Times of Malta, in a first for our website.

Montanaro will assume the role of ‘agony aunt’ in Times of Malta's online Christmas section for five sessions heading to Christmas.

Look out for the first of five episodes on Friday, December 17.

And as we always say in panto: "be nice to each other!"