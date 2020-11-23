Tottenham bolstered their Premier League title credentials and raised fresh doubts over Manchester City’s challenge with a 2-0 win in the latest battle between Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola to end the weekend on top of the table.

Chelsea also enjoyed moving top for a few hours for the first time in Frank Lampard’s time in charge with a dominant 2-0 win at Newcastle, but the Londoners still face a huge challenge to take Liverpool’s crown as English champions.

Despite an injury crisis that deprived Jurgen Klopp of eight first-team regulars, the Reds cruised past Leicester 3-0 on Sunday to join Tottenham on 20 points at the summit.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta