Tottenham bolstered their Premier League title credentials and raised fresh doubts over Manchester City’s challenge with a 2-0 win in the latest battle between Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola to end the weekend on top of the table.
Chelsea also enjoyed moving top for a few hours for the first time in Frank Lampard’s time in charge with a dominant 2-0 win at Newcastle, but the Londoners still face a huge challenge to take Liverpool’s crown as English champions.
Despite an injury crisis that deprived Jurgen Klopp of eight first-team regulars, the Reds cruised past Leicester 3-0 on Sunday to join Tottenham on 20 points at the summit.
