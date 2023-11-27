Arsenal took advantage of a share of the points between Manchester City and Liverpool to move top of the Premier League after a weekend that left the top four separated by just four points.

The Gunners needed a late winner by Kai Havertz to beat Brentford 1-0.

Liverpool ended City’s 23-game winning streak at the Etihad with a 1-1 draw, while Aston Villa won 2-1 at Tottenham to move into the top four.

Manchester United and Newcastle also secured big wins, over Everton and Chelsea respectively, to close in on the top four.

