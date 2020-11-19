Aston Villa winger Jack Grealish insists he needs to star at a major tournament before he is worthy of comparisons to England legend Paul Gascoigne.

Grealish finally seems to have convinced England manager Gareth Southgate of his quality after shining during the international triple header.

The Villa captain backed up his dazzling displays against the Republic of Ireland and Belgium with another virtuoso performance in Wednesday’s 4-0 win against Iceland.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta