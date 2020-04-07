New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday reassured children ahead of Easter, that the Tooth Fairy and the Easter Bunny were considered to be essential workers and could therefore continue making the rounds despite the COVID-19 lockdown.
But she cautioned that it may be a bit difficult at this time for the bunny to reach all households. She suggested drawing an Easter egg and displaying it from windows instead.
