A new promotional video showcasing Malta’s beauty is urging would-be tourists who are currently unable to travel due to the coronavirus pandemic to ‘Dream Malta Now...Visit Later’.



The new campaign, launched by the Malta Tourism Authority on Saturday, seeks to remind potential visitors about Malta in anticipation of the brighter days to come following the pandemic.



It features a 60-second video clip produced in 14 different languages, which will be shared across social media.

The new MTA promotional video.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought Malta’s tourism sector, which accounts for at least 16 per cent of GDP, to a complete standstill. The country’s borders are closed, hotels and restaurants are shut and people have been told to stay indoors wherever possible.



Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli said that rather than halt all marketing and retreat completely during the pandemic, the MTA and Tourism Ministry were working entice prospective visitors to visit at a later date.



MTA deputy CEO Carlo Micallef, who is also the authority’s chief marketing officer, said that the MTA was working hard to keep Malta, Gozo and Comino in people’s minds.



The authority is also using this time to improve its infrastructure and train its staff, CEO Johann Buttigieg said.



“As soon as the COVID-19 crisis is over, competition among tourism destinations will be fiercer than ever. So, it is imperative that we are among the front runners when this occurs,” Buttigieg said.

Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli. Video: Tourism Ministry