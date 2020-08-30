For over a decade, Andre Schembri has been flying the Maltese flag high across the world while being on the books of some of the most prestigious football clubs in Europe including Ferencvaros, Boavista and Apollon Limassol.

Earlier this year, Schembri hung up his boots after his one-season stint with Indian Super League side FC Chennaiyin which unfortunately for him ended with a defeat in the league’s final.

