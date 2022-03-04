Matthew Abela and Samuel Cassar met with Ben Camille in this week’s edition of GAME ON and spoke about their experiences of practising the sport of badminton on a professional basis abroad.
Abela, who last year represented Malta at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, spent three years in Denmark and said that it was a huge experience for his career.
“It was always my dream of spending a year or two outside Malta and train badminton on a professional basis,” Abela said.
“The opportunity came about when Badminton Europe announced that they were opening applications for players from small countries to train in academies in Denmark. I applied immediately and I had to attend a number of selection camps and luckily, I was selected.
“I was really looking forward for this opportunity as I knew that it was an opportunity of a lifetime that I may not have again in the near future.”
