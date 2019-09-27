Some 15 truckloads of construction debris illegally dumped in an Mġarr valley have been cleared, with work under way to identify the perpetrator.

In a statement on Friday, the Environment Ministry said that, following a report that construction waste had been dumped in Mġarr’s Wied tal-Imselliet, officials from Ambjent Malta and WasteServ collaborated with the Malta Developers Association to remove tonnes of bricks, stones, and other building materials.

The ministry said that the Environment and Resources Authority was working on establishing who had dumped the debris in the picturesque valley.

Video: Environment Ministry

The ministry also said that illegal dumping often happened off the beaten track, and urged the public to report any illegal activity they may witness.

Prices for the dumping of construction waste have recently doubled, from €8 to €15 per tonne.

Times of Malta visited the Mselliet valley , which is situated just below San Andrea School, in the limits of Mġarr, on Wednesday.

While there, several truckloads of construction waste were seen being dumped across the valley.

“This has been happening for the past few days now,” a farmer who was tilling his fields in the area said.

He said unmarked construction trucks were entering the valley in broad daylight and disposing of tonnes of what appeared to be material and waste that had just been excavated.

Meanwhile, government officials have now been sent to another location in Naxxar to clear building waste that was found dumped there in recent days.