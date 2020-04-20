An enforcement notice and daily fines have been issued by the Planning Authority over the illegal dumping of truckloads of construction waste on agricultural land in Mtaħleb, in the limits of Rabat.

Action on the matter was taken last Friday on the strength of footage and photographs received by Times of Malta which were forwarded to the watchdog.

Footage of a truck dumping construction waste at Mtaħleb.

Sources who spoke on condition of anonymity said that this illegal activity had been going on for days at Wied il-Bużbież where trucks laden with construction debris were dumping the material onto agricultural land with complete impunity. The waste was being levelled by a bulldozer and covered with soil.

While no development permit was found for such works on the Planning Authority’s map server, a spokesman eventually confirmed the dumping was illegal.

Following an onsite inspection, an enforcement order was issued for the immediate cessation of works, and a daily fine imposed until the site is restored to its original state, he said.

The action was taken against site owner Godwin Micallef for levelling previously deposited material and dumping fresh debris and soil. Enforcement officers would keep monitoring the area to ensure no further abuse was being carried out, the Planning Authority said.

Questions sent to the Environment and Resources Authority were not answered by the time of writing.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier