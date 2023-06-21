A large tuna fish has been filmed swimming frantically in the shallow waters of Għadira Bay, frightening beachgoers.

In a video posted on Instagram by John Stephen Turner on Wednesday - the first day of summer - a group of young children were captured screaming and running away from the tuna at the popular Mellieħa beach.

A lifeguard can be heard blowing a whistle in the background, advising swimmers to come to shore.

“Tuna, tuna,” people can be heard shouting as the large fish flapped its large fins.

The moment a large tuna fish swam into Għadira Bay, scaring beachgoers. Video: John Stephen Turner

According to a Lovin Malta article, beachgoers tried to rescue the large fish as it beached against the bay’s rocky shallows, but it was reported dead shortly after.

It is not known where the tuna fish came from, but it is most likely to have escaped from one of the nearby fish farms.

It's not the first time that tuna were washed ashore.

Back in 2017, the Cleansing Department reported that it collected two to three dead tuna a day that washed ashore.