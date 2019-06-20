Burka and Bora are DJs in Istanbul’s underground music scene. They are part of the younger generation that have grown up with 15 years of Erdogan in power. In a society where repression and authoritarianism are becoming the norm, what does the future hold for young people hoping for freedom?
Enlarge the video to fullscreen for the best experience.
PREVIOUS
How to keep buildings cool without air conditioning
NEXT
Unite with Tomorrowland: the good, the bad and the ugly
Comments not loading?
We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.