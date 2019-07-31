Fatih Mehmet Maçoglu is a the only communist mayor in Turkey. Five years ago, immediately after the election, he began to revolutionize his village of Ovacik, with free public transport and free water. The village pays for it with the cultivation of beans and chickpeas on state-owned farmland. And now, he has his sights set on the regional town - to the displeasure of Istanbul.

