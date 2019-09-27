Two groups of migrants rescued by the Armed Forces of Malta in July and August have been relocated in Portugal and France.

The government said in a statement on Friday that the migrants relocated to Portugal had been rescued by the army from the Alan Kurdi and in another AFM rescue on July 7.

Those relocated to France were rescued from the Ocean Viking on August 23.

Rescued people were assisted by local authorities, the International Organisation for Migration, and officials from the respective embassies of Portugal and France in Malta.

These relocation processes are the result of an ad hoc agreement struck between the European Commission, Malta, and other EU states.

Malta is currently trying to negotiate a more structured, EU-wide mechanism to relocate migrants. A proposal for such a system, which France, Germany, Italy and Malta have agreed to, will be presented to all other EU member states on October 8.