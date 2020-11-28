Mike Tyson says he never imagined as a heavyweight boxing champion that he would climb into the ring with Roy Jones Jr. at age 54 as he does on Saturday.
Fifteen years after retiring with a 2005 loss to journeyman Kevin McBride, Tyson makes a comeback after dropping 100 pounds and returning to training.
“I didn’t think I’d live that long. It was so intense,” Tyson said Friday in a news conference ahead of the eight-round fight in Los Angeles.
