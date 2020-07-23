Mike Tyson, the former world heavyweight champion who retired in 2005, said Thursday he will make a comeback at age 54, fighting Roy Jones Jr. on September 12 in Los Angeles.

On his Legends Only League website, Tyson announced the bout against Jones, a 51-year-old fighter who briefly held the heavyweight title and has fought consistently into his 50s.  

“It’s just going to be amazing,” Tyson said.

