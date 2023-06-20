Ukraine's defence minister has praised European Parliament president Roberta Metsola after she promptly shot down a suggestion by a Communist member of parliament in Portugal that talks should be held with Russia over the war in Ukraine.

The suggestion was made at a sitting of the Portuguese parliament that was addressed by Metsola, and she reacted sharply, telling the MP that she should try saying that in the Ukrainian parliament in the context of the suffering the Ukraine people have been going through, and the occupation of their territory.

"This is not about sitting around a table and trying to make people talk. This is about Russia needing to leave the territory of Ukraine. Plain and simple, nothing more, nothing less," Metsola said to applause.

In his reaction, the defence minister, Oleksii Resnikov wrote on Twitter: "Brilliant example of @RobertaMetsola @EP_President combating hypocrisy and “appeasement” with honesty and truth. Dear Madam President, thank you for your commitment to and support of Ukraine and of democracy. We believe in the EU. We value your trust in us and in our fight for freedom. We will win together."