The 33rd meeting of the year at the Marsa Racetrack, heralded the start of the new Johnnie Walker Championship for class Gold trotters on a short distance of 2,140m, on Sunday.

The programme also included a normal class Premier race on the same distance and which was won by French Ulysse Du Bouchet under the charge of Paul Galea.

