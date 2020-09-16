Jamal Murray scored a game high 40 points and Nikola Jokic had a triple double as the Denver Nuggets stunned the Los Angeles Clippers 104-89 in game seven to reach their first Western Conference finals in 11 years.
The underdog Nuggets became the first team in NBA history to rally from a 3-1 series deficit twice in the same postseason.
