Defending champions United States are on course for a back-to-back Women’s World Cup success as they are set to feature in tomorrow’s semi-final, in Lyon.

Standing in their way are an England side hailed as one of the best ever in the women’s game and are tipped as potential winners of the competition alongside the US.

US goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher. Video: Gianluca Lia

US goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher heaped praise on England, addressing the fact that the number of top talents heading to the England’s Women Super League is a good sign for the growth of the women’s game.

“England’s improvement is definitely a game changer for the women’s game,” Naeher told a media conference.

“From my point of view, I would not rule out a move across the Atlantic even though I am happy to play in the US’ NWSL right now.”

Bronze best in the world?

Christen Press, one of the US stars in their offensive department is looking forward to embrace the challenge that this semis will bring, especially against such an improved side.

US forward Christen Press. Video: Gianluca Lia

Asked about Phil Neville’s comments about Lucy Bronze being best in the world, Press said that the Lyon fullback is a top talent but it is not her competence to judge opponents.

“Well, I am in a World Cup to play and scouting and judging our opponents is not really my task,” Press explained.

US will face England tomorrow at 9pm, with the winner taking on Netherlands or Sweden in Sunday’s final.