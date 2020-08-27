Valletta coach Jesmond Zerafa has called on his players to approach their match against Bala Town with the right level of concentration as the Citizens plot a way past their Welsh opponents in the Europa League first qualifying round tie at the Centenary Stadium on Thursday (kick-off: 8pm).

When the Europa League draws were made last month, expectations were high among the City fans that their team could see their way past a Bala Town side who have never managed to move past the first hurdle of European club competitions.

