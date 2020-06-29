Valletta FC announced a partnership agreement with Silver Horse (by Sonni) Valletta.

In a statement the Premier League club said that “Silver Horse by Sonni at the Gut in Strait Street Valletta have agreed a platinum partnership agreement with Valletta FC for the coming season,” the club said in a statement.

“On behalf of the President & Valletta FC Committee we would like to welcome on board and thank the Directors at Silver Horse, for their continuous support and look forward to work together on important initiatives.”

The announcement of the partnership agreement was held last weekend in the presence of Valletta FC president Victor Sciriha, vice-president Alexander Fenech as well as former players Darren Debono and Jeffrey Chetcuti along with the club’s committee members.