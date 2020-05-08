Valletta FC have found an innovative way to cheer up their fans during these difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Malta champions have produced a video that showed several Valletta fans singing the club’s anthem.

Football has been badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as both the BOV Premier League and the FA Trophy were halted after the health authorities stopped all major competitions to ensure the safety of the fans, players and officials.

On Thursday, the Malta FA announced that a final decision on whether football will return or not next month will be made during the association’s Executive Committee meeting on May 18.