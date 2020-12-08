COVID-19 has turned Malta's capital city into a ghost town with bars closed and hotels bereft of tourists - but the first public holiday of December brought a tentative return to the streets.

The holiday, known by many as the first day of Christmas, saw an increase in people: but does this mean they brought much-needed revenue to a city the business community says is facing a "disastrous situation"?

Earlier in November, the government launched Christmas in the City, a programme of events aimed at supporting local industry. Despite the initiative, the shoppers, residents and shop assistants who spoke to Times of Malta noted that in the past few days Valletta has remained quiet.

Many said that the extra activity in the streets is a welcome sign when compared to the lack of activity in the past few days.

Shoppers and business owners on the day most people traditionally shop in Valletta for Christmas Video: Chris Sant Fournier

A Valletta resident said: “There are days when I feel so sad as there would hardly be any people, but to see all these people today, this is the Valletta I know.”

A recent survey showed that despite COVID-19, more than half of the population plans to spend the same amount on Christmas as last year. But the same survey showed people were also less likely to spend their money in shops and felt uncomfortable because of the virus.

One woman said she felt safe going into shops as long as everyone wore a mask and abided by the rules. “Today there are many people buying, and I was here yesterday and there were not this many people,” she said.

'Slower than last year'

But despite the increased footfall in the city, shop owners aren't expecting anywhere near the demand of last year, which itself was impacted by anti-corruption marches.

One accessory shop owner said that business has been slow. “We are not expecting to reach sales of the past year. Today is one of the busiest days of Christmas and it is slower than usual.”

A jewellery shop owner commented that business was picking up, especially after the past few days where she described Valletta as "being dead". “There is another public holiday coming up and we hope that more families will come out to shop, and hopefully it will remain that way.”

Shoppers fill the streets of Valletta on Tuesday. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Andrei Imbroll from the Valletta Business Community said that one day does not change the situation Valletta is currently facing.

“Valletta is not merely just retail shops, but the whole hospitality industry, include boutique hotels, bars, restaurants, are all in a disastrous situation,” he said.

He said many individuals are losing their livelihoods and all they have invested in their businesses. “People need to take in consideration that these businesses employ loads of people, and a profit is only done once these employees have been paid,” he said.

Despite Tuesday being busy, Imbroll said that during the weekend the capital is empty. In the past few years, Valletta established itself as a year round destination, with hotels and apartments being fully booked. “Now bars are closed, and those hotels that are open are losing money.”

He said that while the Valletta Cultural Agency has made an effort to bring life back to the city, next year looms with uncertainty.