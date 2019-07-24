Regular audits will take place to ensure that the government is getting good value for the money being spent on a deal with Manchester United to promote Malta as a travel destination.

Speaking to the Times of Malta yesterday, Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi said the “stringent contract” signed with the world-famous football club precluded him from revealing the value of the deal.

The partnership will see the Malta Tourism Authority’s Visit Malta advertising brand appearing at Old Trafford, Manchester United’s home stadium, as well as on the club’s various media portals.

Dr Mizzi said that apart from the advertising at Old Trafford, the deal would also create exposure in what he described as primary future markets.

These include the US, Japan, South Korea and China, among others.

He said the government felt the marketing packaged with Manchester United would help reach both tourism and business travellers, as well as creating general awareness about Malta.

The deal, he added, will be funded through the existing Malta Tourism Authority budget.

Asked if the budget is in the €3 million a year range, the minister would not be drawn in to commenting.

“We believe it is value for money. Audits will take place every year to ensure this,” Dr Mizzi said.

In an opinion piece in Times of Malta this week, the Tourism Ministry’s permanent secretary, Ronald Mizzi, described the deal as the biggest ever marketing investment undertaken by the government.

“It is a very bold move by government, in sending a strong signal across the world, that Malta aims for the best,” Mr Ronald Mizzi wrote. Manchester United is arguably the biggest football club in the world, with a turnover exceeding €650 million a year and fans across the globe.

The club is the most followed sports team on Chinese social network Weibo, with their 9.3 million followers around the same as those of Arsenal and Chelsea combined.

Visit Malta will now be one of the club’s 23 ‘global partners’. The club also has a range of smaller sponsorship deals with ‘regional partners’.