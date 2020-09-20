Donny van de Beek slammed Manchester United for playing too “slowly” in their “really bad” defeat against Crystal Palace.

Former Ajax midfielder Van de Beek came off the bench to score on his United debut, but his side were already trailing 2-0 by then and went on to lose 3-1 in a dismal start to their Premier League campaign.

