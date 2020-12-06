Jamie Vardy struck in the final minute to move Leicester up to third in the Premier League with a 2-1 win at Sheffield United as Tottenham and Liverpool prepared to welcome back supporters for the first time in nine months on Sunday.

The Foxes moved above both Spurs and Liverpool in the table after ending a four-game winless run at an empty Bramall Lane, to push the Blades ever closer to a return to the Championship.

