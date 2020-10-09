Fans left shivering in isolation at the Eifel Grand Prix on Friday may have had no track action to enjoy, but they did have a sneak insight into Sebastian Vettel’s admiration for fellow-German Michael Schumacher.

While rain fell and thick fog shrouded the Nurburgring circuit, four-time champion Vettel showed new design of his racing helmet – in homage to the seven-time champion, to his father Norbert Vettel and Mick Schumacher, the 21-year-old son of his racing hero.

